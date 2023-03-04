PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 139,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

