Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $76.11 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $76.11 million and $132,383.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00177430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.