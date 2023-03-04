Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 2,352,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $5.42 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

