PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89,937.30

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.46 or 0.00829118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $89,937.30 and $461,210.88 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

