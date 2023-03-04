Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of PSKOF remained flat at C$18.25 during trading hours on Friday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of C$18.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

