Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($138.30) to €134.00 ($142.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

