PotCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 111.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $758,408.13 and approximately $463.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00404167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004542 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,566 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

