Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. Prada has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
Prada Company Profile
