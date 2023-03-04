Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. Prada has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

