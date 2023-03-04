PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 18,500 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,458 shares in the company, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PNRG stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $176.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

