Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Primerica worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,859. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

