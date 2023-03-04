Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.86-6.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.72-$6.91 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. 1,655,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,598. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

