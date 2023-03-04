PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 93,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PRCT opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

