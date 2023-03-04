PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.28. 173,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 270,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.