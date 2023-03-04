PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.28. 173,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 270,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.