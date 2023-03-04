Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Holdings Reduced by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after buying an additional 236,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

