Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.79. 457,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,023,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
