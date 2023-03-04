Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.79. 457,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,023,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

