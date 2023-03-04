Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00020501 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.68 million and $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67412752 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,580,162.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

