ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.14 and last traded at $58.20. 12,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YCS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.