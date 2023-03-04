PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Down 0.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.40. 3,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

