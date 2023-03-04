QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $797,544.58 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.38562813 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $733,852.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

