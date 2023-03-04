Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00013760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $321.47 million and $43.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.32 or 0.07005514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,560,094 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

