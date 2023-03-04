Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

XM opened at $17.13 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

