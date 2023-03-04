Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

About Quanterix

Quanterix stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 318,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,126. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.