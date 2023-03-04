Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QFTA remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Friday. 57,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,490. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

