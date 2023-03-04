Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $181,259.61

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.20 and approximately $181,259.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,268.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

