QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.25 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

