QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.35 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 89.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $146.35 million and approximately $665.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,243.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100108 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $947.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

