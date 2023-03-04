QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 4.0 %

QMCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 40,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,906. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

