QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
QuoteMedia Trading Up 4.0 %
QMCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 40,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,906. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.
About QuoteMedia
