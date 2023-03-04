Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
RADI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.