Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

RADI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

