Radix (XRD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.77 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Radix has a market capitalization of $220.77 million and $483,123.47 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,884,618 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

