Rakon Market Capitalization Achieves $57.38 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $57.38 million and approximately $42,961.47 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

