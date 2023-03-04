Rally Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $111.19 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded up 90.6% against the dollar.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,670,036,207 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

