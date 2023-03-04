Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

