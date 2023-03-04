Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $53.89 million and $7.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,848,478 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

