Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

RYAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.35. 761,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

