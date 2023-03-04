RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $3.75 to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on REAL. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.
NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
