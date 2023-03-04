Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $40.93 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

