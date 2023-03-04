ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $2,508.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00027695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

