Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord comprises 1.3% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

