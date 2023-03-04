Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Regis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Regis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

