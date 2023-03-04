Regis’ (RGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Regis Price Performance
Regis stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
