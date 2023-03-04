Regis’ (RGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Regis Price Performance

Regis stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Further Reading

