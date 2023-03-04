RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx Price Performance

Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

