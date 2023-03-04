ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) vs. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Financial Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.17 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.02 PAVmed $500,000.00 95.77 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.50

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReShape Lifesciences and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 35.68%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 627.04%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

