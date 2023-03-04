Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Resources Connection Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 160,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.
Insider Transactions at Resources Connection
In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.
Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.