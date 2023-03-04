Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,820 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up 7.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 709,067 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

