Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

