Reviewing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37% Alvopetro Energy 51.69% 43.50% 32.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.40 $116.74 million $4.68 3.33 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.10 $6.61 million $0.79 6.22

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

