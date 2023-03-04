Reviewing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.88 million 5.81 $8.56 million ($0.16) -11.81 Till Capital $6.76 million 1.90 $4.80 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Till Capital.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30% Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

