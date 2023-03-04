Reviewing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 9.40 -$4.69 billion ($7.41) -2.28 REV Group $2.33 billion 0.31 $15.20 million $0.26 46.35

This table compares Rivian Automotive and REV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -407.24% -37.49% -30.75% REV Group 0.65% 9.15% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rivian Automotive and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 4 14 0 2.60 REV Group 2 4 0 0 1.67

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $35.24, suggesting a potential upside of 108.26%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than REV Group.

Summary

REV Group beats Rivian Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

