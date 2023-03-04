RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading 7.2% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. It offers outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

