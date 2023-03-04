Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.56. 19,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.00) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.51) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

